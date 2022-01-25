Upcoming Maruti Brezza To Get New Six-Speed AT With Paddle Shifters

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 along with the all-new Brezza bound for April 2022 will reportedly get a new six-speed AT

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch a slew of new offerings in the coming months in the domestic market. Only a couple of months ago, the new generation Celerio came into the picture and its range had recently been expanded with the addition of the CNG variant. Besides all-new models, MSIL is also working on updating its existing models.

In February 2022, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch the heavily updated Baleno while the new generation Brezza is reportedly bound for April 2022 and the all-new midsize SUV developed in partnership with Toyota will arrive during the festive season. In addition, the updated versions of the Ertiga, XL6 and an all-new Alto are in development.

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Maruti Suzuki will launch a brand new automatic transmission replacing the long-serving four-speed torque converter auto unit. It will help in expanding the range of the upcoming Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza further and is believed to be sourced from the Suzuki Vitara sold internationally.

The four-speed AT has been in the business for nearly two decades and is well acclaimed for its smoothness despite having certain drawbacks compared to the modern ATs. The new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission enables additional gears, manual shifting function and sport mode in response to the automatic transmissions found in modern rivals.

It will have quicker shifting capabilities and better response too. However, it will increase the asking price compared to the four-speed AT but fuel efficiency will likely be improved. With automakers required to lower the average CO2 levels to comply with CAFE 2 (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) regulations, a more efficient transmission is a must-have.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get minor exterior and interior updates and it will reportedly be launched in March. It could become the first MSIL model to get the new transmission before the all-new Brezza gets treated with it in combination with paddle shifters, and the updated Ertiga could adopt it in May or June 2022.