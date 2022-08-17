Upcoming Maruti Baleno Cross To Be Powered By A Turbo Petrol Engine

Maruti Baleno Cross is expected to be launched in early 2023 in India; will likely be powered by a turbocharged petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has big plans to introduce a number of new SUVs in the local market. The launch of the Grand Vitara midsize SUV next month will be followed by the launch of an all-new SUV coupe in the early stages of 2023 while the Jimny off-roading lifestyle SUV is expected to arrive by the middle of next year.

The spy images of what appears to be the Baleno Cross have come up on the internet already. Internally codenamed YTB, it will be an SUV coupe version of the Baleno premium hatchback, which received a facelift earlier this year. It is the production take on the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and coincidentally, it will likely debut at the same show.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB is believed to make its world premiere at the 2022 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in a month or two. The test prototype shows the presence of a front fascia with design elements similar to the Grand Vitara and Baleno including the headlamp cluster and the LED Daytime Running Lights but with a different roofline.

With an SUV coupe-like roofline, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross could become the sportiest SUV from the largest car producer in the country. It will be underpinned by the same lightweight Heartect architecture but the proportions could be larger than the premium hatch. It will be positioned above the Baleno and possibly below the new Brezza compact SUV.

The YTB will likely be retailed through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships and sometime next year, Maruti Suzuki’s partner Toyota could have a derivative of its own in a similar fashion to the Baleno and Urban Cruiser. Under the bonnet, it will more likely use a three-cylinder BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine, previously found in the Baleno RS.

It is unknown whether the 1.5-litre K15C four-pot mild-hybrid petrol engine from Brezza will power this model or not. The cabin will have a lot in common with the Baleno and Brezza including features such as a nine-inch touchscreen, a HUD, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, etc.