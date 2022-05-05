Upcoming Mahindra XUV900 Electric Coupe SUV – What We Know So Far

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a new coupe-style SUV, expected to be named XUV900, which will launch in the coming years

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on three electric SUVs for the Indian market. While two of these EVs will be “regular” boxy SUVs, one will be a coupe-style SUV. Reports suggest that this SUV coupe is the upcoming XUV900, and the anticipation for its arrival is off the charts!

Here, we’ve listed everything that we know about the upcoming Mahindra XUV900 (or whatever the brand’s SUV coupe’s name would be).

1. Sharp exterior design with coupe-style body

Mahindra XUV900 will be an SUV coupe, which would be a new genre for the automaker. In the teasers, we see that the vehicle will have an extremely sleek exterior styling, or at least its concept form will. The front end will get LED DRLs all across the face, and the taillight will mirror that design. It will have generous dimensions as well, along with unique-looking alloy wheels.

2. Futuristic interior styling

The teasers have revealed that the upcoming XUV900 will have an extremely futuristic cabin. The concept model will get an LED light bar on the centre console, dashboard, and the driver side door, essentially surrounding the driver in light. We also see a hexagonal steering wheel (multi-functional), along with bucket seats (with wraparound headrests).

3. Long list of equipment

Similar to XUV700, XUV900 will have a dual-screen setup, consisting of an infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument console. The concept version will get a panoramic sunroof, side rearview cameras instead of ORVMs, all-LED lighting, an electronic parking brake, and much more.

4. Electric powertrain

Mahindra XUV900 will be based on the brand’s new Born EV platform, and thus, it would get an all-electric powertrain. The battery and motor specifications are under wraps for now, but we expect impressive performance and range figures, which should put this vehicle firmly in the premium category.

5. Debut in concept form in July

All three of M&M’s Born EVs will be unveiled in concept form in July this year. However, the actual production models will likely arrive a few years from now. Last year, the manufacturer had stated that it would launch the Born EVs in 2025-2026, but considering Mahindra’s aggressive EV plans, the production version of these electric SUVs could launch sooner than that.