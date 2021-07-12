Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 To Be The Most Tech Savvy In Its Segment

Mahindra XUV700 will likely go on sale around this festive season and it will be offered with the most powerful petrol and diesel engines in its segment

Mahindra & Mahindra commenced the teaser campaign for the XUV700 already and is expected to make its world premiere later this month before going on sale around October 2021. The brand has already teased a number of notable features including an overspeeding safety tech, booster headlamps, and panoramic sunroof.

The XUV700 will more likely make a strong impact in the premium SUV space and it will be positioned above the XUV500 in the domestic lineup. It is part of a string of new launches Mahindra has planned until 2026 as the SUV portfolio will be widened as new segments will be exploited and consolidated in the price brackets the company already presents in.

The Mahindra XUV700 is definitely an integral piece in the puzzle and it will be available with six- and seven-seater layouts. The three-row SUV will sit on an updated monocoque chassis and is expected to have bigger dimensions compared to the existing XUV500. The panoramic sunroof teased is claimed to be the largest in its segment.

On the outside, the Mahindra XUV700 comes with restyled headlamps, vertical grille slats, redesigned front bumper, new fog lamps, and a pair of prominent LED Daytime Running Lights. It will also feature new LED tail lamps, flush-fitting type door handles, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. The interior will be brand new and more premium compared to the XUV500.

With less use of physical buttons, the Mahindra XUV700 has a new dashboard and centre console along with a long list of features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety and assistance. Most of the action will be concentrated on the large twin-screen system (one for touchscreen infotainment and the other for digital instrumentation).

It will come with ADAS-based safety technologies as well. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol will develop around 200 horsepower while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel will produce close to 185 horsepower. Both the engines will be hooked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option with AWD in the top-spec variants.