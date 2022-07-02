Upcoming Mahindra XUV400 To Likely Take The Fight To Nexon EV Max

Mahindra XUV400 will likely launch in early 2023 and will be longer than the standard ICE XUV300; could get premium features like ADAS tech

Hot on the heels of the price announcement of the all-new Scorpio N, Mahindra & Mahindra appears to be working on a number of new models for the domestic market. The homegrown SUV specialist is planning to reveal a trio of Born Electric Vision based EV concepts in the coming weeks while a host of zero-emission BEVs is under development.

The passenger electric vehicle space is currently led by none other than Tata Nexon EV. Its sales have been a slow burner but once the momentum picked up, the Nexon EV’s volume numbers rose to newer heights and taking advantage of the good reception, Tata Motors recently expanded its range with the inclusion of the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery pack and a longer driving range.

It is worth noting that the segment the Nexon EV sits in is being considered as the sweet spot and naturally, more manufacturers will try to step up to the plate in the near future. Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Mahindra and even MG are working on their respective electric vehicles for India as we are expected to see a lot of action between 2024 and 2026.

Recent reports suggest that Mahindra will introduce the electrified version of the XUV300 compact SUV in India next. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra displayed the near-production eXUV300 as well. The five-seater is expected to be christened XUV400 and it has already been caught testing on public roads quite a few times.

Based on the same X100 platform as the Tivoli, it will reportedly have an overall length of around 4.2 metres – about 200 mm more than the regular ICE SUV. There will likely be design changes such as a shut-off front grille while the rear will boast a set of wraparound LED tail lamps, updated bumper and trunk lid and so on.

The Mahindra XUV400 could be offered in multiple variants in possibly two different battery packs to take the fight to Tata Nexon EV Max. It may also gain upmarket features including ADAS borrowed from XUV700. We do expect the zero-emission SUV to be launched in the early parts of next year.