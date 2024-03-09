Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV – What We Know So Far

Mahindra XUV300 EV is expected to go on sale in the months following the launch of the ICE XUV300 facelift

Earlier this year, Mahindra introduced the updated XUV400 with a brand new and more premium interior while not getting any exterior revisions. Up next, the homegrown SUV maker is planning to introduce the facelifted XUV300 in India. The compact SUV will get an assortment of changes inside and out while the existing powertrain options will be retained with the likely addition of a new automatic transmission.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 is expected to be launched within a month or two and it will be followed by its electric variant. Just as the upcoming XUV300 facelift, the XUV300 EV has also been caught testing on public roads. It will take plenty of design inspiration from the XUV300 facelift. Thus, it will be in line with the latest design ethos followed by the brand.

Although no official launch timeline has been confirmed, the Mahindra XUV300 EV will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year before the arrival of the five-door Thar. Compared to the XUV300 facelift, it will gain EV-specific exterior revisions as it could be get a dual-part front grille, newly designed alloy wheels, new badges, a charging port, etc.

The XUV300 EV should not be overlooked as it will become the most affordable zero-emission SUV offering from Mahindra and it will compete with the base and mid-level variants of the Tata Nexon EV along with the recently launched Tata Punch EV. The exterior will comprise new LED DRL signatures, brand new bumpers, large air inlets, C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar and repositioned number plate.

In short, it will be heavily inspired by the XUV700 and the upcoming BE range of e-SUVs. Compared to the XUV400, it could be priced around Rs. 2.5 lakh cheaper as the starting price could be at Rs. 14.5 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The interior will reminisce that of the XUV400 as a large floating touchscreen infotainment display, digital cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, more premium surface trims, automatic AC, panoramic sunroof, etc will be available.

As for the performance, it is speculated to use a smaller battery pack compared to the XUV400. It may offer a range of just around 350-400 km and will support fast charging.