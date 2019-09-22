Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV To Have 300 Km Range – Officially Revealed

Mahindra has revealed that the XUV300 Electric will be offered with a 300 km all-electric range

Mahindra had a good FY19 as they introduced three new cars in one year in three different segments – Marazzo MPV competing against the Toyota Innova, Alturas G4 based on Rexton and competing against Toyota Fortuner, and XUV300 small SUV competing against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Of all the three, the XUV300 compact SUV, that was launched earlier this year turned out to be a success for the Home grown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra. The car is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli and is the best selling product for the indigenous automaker.

Mahindra is now set to introduce new products based on the XUV300, given the success of the SUV. Mahindra will launch the all-electric version of the XUV300 and Mahindra has officially given the greenlight to the project. The company recently confirmed to European media via the mid-term roadmap that the XUV300 Electric will get an all-electric range of 300 km.

Mahindra is the foremost mainstream mass manufacturer that is working on electric cars and got the hold of the EV technology by acquiring Maini back in the day. Then called the Reva, Mahindra launched the all new electric hatchback called e2O. Mahindra then introduced the e2O Plus, a 4 seater version.

Mahindra then carried forward the technology to eVerito which is currently in use with fleet operators and government bodies. Mahindra also showcased eKUV 100 electric vehicle at the 2018 Auto Expo. Now, the next Mahindra vehicle with zero-emission powertrain is the XUV300 EV.

The XUV300 electric will share most of the components from the India-spec XUV300 including the design and also features like electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with additional features for more comfort.

Mahindra XUV300 electric will join the upcoming bunch of electric cars like MG eZS, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric among others. There’s no fixed timeline known for the launch of the electric SUV but expect the near-production model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

[Source: motori360.it]