Upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 Spotted Again Revealing New Details

Mahindra XUV.e8 will more likely be underpinned by the INGLO platform and it will be launched in India in December 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra is poised to launch at least five new SUVs in the 2024 calendar year and the launch timeline of the XUV.e8 was revealed a long while ago. Over the last few months, the spy images of the XUV700 based electric SUV have been revealed in abundance and the more we see the prototypes, the more we decipher what is hidden under the camouflage.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will harbinger a new range of zero-emission SUVs from the brand and the XUV400, which was only launched earlier this year, will also receive a facelift next year. The XUV.e8 will positioned above the XUV400 and it will compete against the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, 2026-bound Elevate EV and e-SUVs from Hyundai and Kia.

The midsize electric SUV space will see high competition over the next two to three years and being one of the early movers, Mahindra is pulling the trigger on the XUV.e8 as it will be introduced in December 2024. The latest spy shots were taken on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and they reveal plenty of new details we have not dealt with yet.

It is more than apparent that the Mahindra XUV.e8 resembles the design of the XUV700 but in a more evolved manner. Despite wearing camo, the electric SUV shows its tail lamp design, which is akin to its IC-engined sibling. However, the front fascia is distinctive with a full-width LED light bar running under the bonnet and stretching to form an inverted L-shape vertically.

The vertically stacked lighting elements as well as the light bar remain similar to the concept and a shut-off grille section carrying the Twin Peaks copper badge and a lower bumper intake are other highlights. The cabin gets a triple-screen layout, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a drive mode selector, a large armrest and a gear lever.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be underpinned by the INGLO architecture and it will likely use a 60-80 kWh battery pack with single and dual electric motor configurations. Expect the driving range to be well over 450 km on a single charge.