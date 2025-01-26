Upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV – What We Know So Far

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to be one of the new EV launches slated for this year from the brand; to rival Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO last year, a refreshed iteration of the XUV300 featuring notable design and feature upgrades. Building on this success, the company is now gearing up to reveal the electric variant of this compact SUV which is expected to hit the market sometime in 2025.

The test prototypes of the XUV 3XO EV have been sighted on several occasions, suggesting that its launch is approaching. The electric SUV will feature LED projector headlamps and distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running lights. Judging by recent spy shots, the alloy wheels resemble those of the standard XUV 3XO, replacing the Y-shaped design seen on earlier prototypes.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV features a charging port positioned above the right front fender, accompanied by a subtly redesigned front grille and a reworked front bumper. At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps will be carried over from the XUV 3XO while the bumper may see minor adjustments. To differentiate it from the ICE version, the EV is expected to come with new paint options.

However, the interior will remain largely unchanged, retaining the familiar cabin design of its petrol and diesel counterparts. The upcoming compact electric SUV will retain the same dashboard design as the XUV 3XO, offering features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Designed as a five-seater, the EV will take on rivals such as the Tata Punch EV.

Positioned below the XUV400 in Mahindra’s lineup, it aims to cater to the increasing demand for cost-effective electric vehicles in the market. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is likely to be equipped with a 34.5 kWh battery pack, similar to the lower variants of the XUV400. This setup is expected to deliver a claimed range of approximately 375-400 km on a full charge.

Furthermore, the electric SUV will support DC fast charging, enabling quicker recharge times and enhancing its practicality for daily commuting and longer trips. It will offer a range of premium features including a fully digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, and wireless smartphone charging. It will also come equipped with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, an Electric Parking Brake with auto hold, a blind view monitor, adjustable headrests, six airbags, etc.