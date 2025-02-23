Upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV (Punch EV Rival) – All Main Details

Mahindra is preparing to launch the XUV 3XO EV in the coming months, set to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV and other compact e-SUVs

Mahindra is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the upcoming launch of the XUV 3XO EV. Positioned below the XUV400, this new electric SUV aims to attract buyers seeking an affordable yet feature-packed EV. With test mules spotted in near-production form, the official debut appears to be just around the corner.

The XUV 3XO EV is expected to retain much of its ICE counterpart’s design, featuring LED projector headlamps, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and connected LED tail lamps. However, to set itself apart, the electric version will sport a subtly revised front grille, a redesigned bumper, and exclusive paint options. A charging port has been positioned above the right front fender for added convenience.

Inside, the cabin is likely to mirror that of its petrol and diesel siblings, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Premium features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera system, and wireless smartphone charging are also expected.

Additionally, Mahindra may equip the SUV with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. Under the hood, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature a 34.5 kWh battery pack, similar to the base variants of the XUV400, delivering a claimed range of nearly 400 km per charge.

The SUV will also support DC fast charging for quicker recharges, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and long-distance travel. With an anticipated starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is set to take on rivals like the Tata Punch EV, Citroën eC3, and MG Windsor EV.

Mahindra is also expected to introduce the XEV 7e along the course of this year and it will have a lot in common with the BE 6 and XEV 9e.