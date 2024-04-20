Upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO Base Variant Spotted Testing

The Mahindra XUV300 facelift called the ‘XUV 3XO’ will be launched on April 29 and is expected to appear with both the petrol and diesel powertrains

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO has been spotted testing several times on the Indian roads but this is the first time that a base model has been seen doing the rounds. Based on the pictures, a lot of information has been revealed. Some of these are the halogen headlamps, grey wheel caps (which look similar to the previous model), body-coloured door handles, and the interiors were finished in black and beige upholstery.

Overall, it looks minimalistic compared to the higher-end models, but it surely doesn’t lose any essence of the entire range. It does look quite fresh but at the same time, it does have some familiarity with the pre-facelift model, especially from the sides.

Concerning the features, it will seek a big refresh compared to its predecessor which is the XUV300 as it has remained the same for the last five years without a proper upgrade. This time it will get all the goodies and more, some of which include segment-first features like Level-2 ADAS and a panoramic sunroof, while it does also get 360-degree camera, Harman Kardon infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control as part of the package.

Mechanically, we expect the engine options to remain the same and that includes a 1.2-litre GDi turbo petrol (130bhp/230Nm), a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110bhp/200Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel (118bhp/300Nm). The changes in the mechanical department we believe will come in the transmission options.

The manual transmission will remain the same with the slick shifting 6-speed gearbox while the previous automatic transmission which had an AMT gearbox will get replaced with a 6-speed torque converter. We are not sure if the torque converter will be provided on all the 3 engine options and there is a possibility that the lower variants might continue the AMT gearbox too.

We will get the confirmation and more details once it gets launched on the 29th of April and we believe that the prices will be slightly more and will be in the range of Rs 9 – 15 lakh ex-showroom. Its rivals include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Taisor, and last but not least the formidable Tata Nexon.