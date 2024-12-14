Upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV700 EV) – All Key Details To Know

Mahindra XEV 7e will more likely hit the market in 2025 and it could share the battery options with the recently launched BE 6 and XEV 9e

Mahindra launched the BE 6 and XEV 9e as its inaugural born electric SUVs for the domestic market, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response. Built on the advanced INGLO skateboard platform, they come with battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a maximum claimed range of up to 682 km per charge.

The production versions of the Mahindra XUV.e8 concept and the BE 05 concept were initially anticipated to debut, given their frequent testing sightings. However, Mahindra surprised the enthusiasts by introducing the XEV 9e first, transforming the XUV.e9 concept into reality with its coupe-style roofline.

Recently, images believed to be of the Mahindra XEV 7e emerged online, indicating that it will be based on the XUV.e8 concept. Visually, the key distinction between the XEV 7e and XEV 9e lies in the roofline with the XEV 7e featuring a profile similar to the XUV700 ICE model. While closely resembling the XUV.e8 concept, the XEV 7e showcases noticeable design differences when compared to the XEV 9e.

The updated closed-off front grille of the XEV 7e features Mahindra’s illuminated logo, positioned differently from the bonnet-mounted emblem on the XEV 9e. Despite this change, the signature LED DRLs and lighting housings remain nearly identical. Distinguishing elements include uniquely designed star-pattern aero wheels and a lower front bumper. Its side profile, including the pillars and wheel arches, closely mirrors that of the XUV700.

The boxy boot design and tail lamps further highlight the XEV 7e’s resemblance to the ICE-powered XUV700. Positioned below the XEV 9e, it is likely to be equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack featuring BYD’s LFP cells. Inside, the XEV 7e adopts a six-seater configuration (2+2+2) with captain seats in the middle row, unlike the five-seater setup of the XEV 9e. This interior layout raises the possibility of it being named the XEV 6.

A five-seater variant of the XEV 7e is likely to be offered as standard, allowing for a broader model lineup. The interior draws heavily from the XEV 9e featuring triple screens, a premium 16-speaker audio system, and the Level 2 ADAS+ suite. Additional highlights include a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, and customizable ambient lighting. The SUV is expected to deliver a real-world range of over 500 km.