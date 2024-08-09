Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Launching on August 15, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to have a more powerful petrol and diesel engine lineup, a 2WD entry model and a new platform

One of India’s most accomplished SUV manufacturers, Mahindra & Mahindra, is gearing up to launch the most awaited SUV of the year, which they have christened as Thar Roxx. Apparently, this model will be positioned below the Scorpio N in Mahindra’s lineup and will be the only off-road capable SUV from India with around 4.3m in length.

As per the leaked reports, the Thar Roxx will be underpinned by a newly designed 4G platform which is said to be derived from Scorpio N’s 3G platform. According to the statistics, the 4G platform is more advanced with the use of advanced high-strength steel which also makes it 40 kgs lighter than the 3G platform.

There are more components shared with the Scorpio N like the multi-link rear suspension which features the ‘Frequency Dependent Damping’ tech and at the front, it uses the independent double wishbone setup. With respect to off-roading, the Thar Roxx is expected to be better than the 3-door version as it gets more equipments which will aid in puttering through difficult situations.

Feature Technical specification Approach Angle 41.3 degrees Departure Angle 36.1 degrees Ramp Breakover Angle 23.6 degrees Water Wading Capacity 650 mm Brakes All-four disc brakes Roof Metallic hard roof Structural Rigidity Increased use of advanced high-strength steel Platform New 4G platform derived from Scorpio N’s 3G platform Weight 40 kg lighter than 3G platform

The Thar Roxx is supposedly getting an electronic brake locking system, electronic locking differential, terrain modes, and a traditional 4X4 lever. It will also get Crawl Smart Assist, which Mahindra likes to call as CSA feature. Using this feature, a driver can set a speed under 30 kmph and the car will maintain it without any input from the throttle. This is, of course, expected only on the automatic transmission as of now.

Mahindra Thar Roxx powertrain details have been leaked as well. It will be getting the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine from Scorpio N and XUV700 which will produce 160 bhp and 330 Nm in the entry level variants, while higher-spec variants will get 175 bhp and 380 Nm. Keep in mind that the same engine is tuned to deliver 203 hp in Scorpio N and XUV700.

Speaking about the diesel engines, it will be powered by Gen 2 mHawk 2.2-liter diesel engines whose lower-spec variants will get 150 bhp and 350 Nm, while higher-spec variants will get 172 bhp and 370 Nm. The same engine in Scorpio N is rated to deliver 132 hp and 171 hp.

Transmission options will continue to be the 6-speed manual and the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Variant lineup is said to start from W3 which will most likely be RWD only. Mid-spec onwards Mahindra might be offering 4X4 with only the top-spec trims getting fancy electronically locking diff.