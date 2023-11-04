Upcoming Mahindra Thar.e 4X4 Off-Roader – What We Know So Far

The Mahindra Thar EV concept was unveiled in August this year and recently, the 5-door SUV was homologated in India; Thar.e will be based on the born electric INGLO platform

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e Concept earlier this year in August. The 5-door electrified concept version of the popular off-roader gave us a sneak peek into the future and showcased the new design direction of the Thar SUV. While its launch is still a long time away, the Thar EV was recently homologated in India. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Mahindra Thar.e 4X4 off-roader.

Platform and Dimensions

To begin with, the Thar electric will be skipping the conventional ladder-frame construction used in the current ICE model for a more advanced electric-specific skateboard INGLO platform. This platform is called P1 and it has been modified to suit the Thar EV’s robust character.

The INGLO platform is a modular type structure which is flexible in terms of length, wheelbase and height. Using this as an advantage, the Thar.e’s wheelbase will be in the range of 2,775 mm to 2,975 mm. The ground clearance will likely be around the 250mm ballpark, making it an extremely capable off-road machine.

Powertrain

The Thar electric will likely utilize BYD’s Blade battery pack which is a very advanced technology known for its long-term reliability and better range. The electric motor could be sourced from Volkswagen under their recent partnership program for the exchange of battery technology.

The exact capacity of the battery is unknown, however, a 60 kWh unit is what the reports suggest. To meet the 4X4 demands, a dual motor setup, one on each axle will be a part of the package. The claimed range is expected to be over 400 kilometres on a single charge.

Homologation In India, Launch Timeline and Expected Price

Mahindra has homologated the Thar.e in the Indian market. This is a clear sign that the development is in full flow and we could probably start spotting its test mule from next year. As for the launch timeline is concerned, Mahindra XUV.e and BE range of electric cars are already lined up for a launch up till the year 2026. This means that the debut of production-spec Mahindra Thar.e is still a very long time away. In terms of pricing, the SUV will easily go upwards of Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).