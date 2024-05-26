Upcoming Mahindra Thar Armada – Engine, Specs & Features Detailed

Mahindra Thar Armada will be introduced in India in the coming months and it will be more practical and packed with a host of new features

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to reveal the long-awaited five-door Thar, potentially named the Armada, in India in the coming months, with expectations pointing to the Independence Day on August 15. While the exterior design will undergo subtle changes from the existing three-door variant, significant upgrades will be made for the interior, with the inclusion of a variety of premium features and new technologies.

Retaining the iconic boxy proportions and tall pillars synonymous with the three-door Thar, the upcoming model will underscore its ruggedness and genuine 4×4 nature. With an expected starting price surpassing Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), it is set to directly rival the recently introduced five-door Force Gurkha, positioned above the five-door Jimny in India.

Underpinned by the same ladder frame, the five-door Thar Armada will have common components with the Scorpio N. Featuring an extended wheelbase, the Mahindra Thar Armada will offer a roomier cabin, appealing to families, while maintaining its off-road capabilities. Its interior will boast a dual-tone dashboard and white upholstery, enhancing the feeling of spaciousness and comfort.

Based on spy pictures, the feature list of the Mahindra Thar Armada is expected to include a sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated driver as well as front passenger seats, automatic air conditioning system, rear AC vents, reading lamps for rear passengers, six airbags as standard, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Other highlights will include an all-digital instrument console, LED tail lamps, headlamps and DRLs, auto-dimming IRVM, adjustable headrests, a cooled glovebox, and inner door handles mounted on the pillars.

For performance, the five-door Mahindra Thar will be equipped with a choice of engines, including a 200 PS/380 Nm 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine and a 175 PS/400 Nm 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine. Additionally, the possibility of a smaller 117 PS/300 Nm 1.5L diesel mill, available in low- and mid-spec trims, remains open. The powertrains will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.