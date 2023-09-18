Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spy Pics Show New Taillights

Mahindra Thar 5-door will offer a unique design and upgraded features upon launch next year. Learn more about it here

Automobile enthusiasts and fans of Mahindra Thar have something exciting to look forward to, as the Indian automaker gears up for the launch of the 5-door version of its beloved off-road SUV in 2024. Recently, spy shots of the Thar 5-door have surfaced, providing a glimpse into the vehicle’s intriguing design updates.

The most notable design difference between the current 3-door Thar and the upcoming 5-door variant is the unique tail lamp design. Spy shots reveal a distinctive taillamp assembly, featuring a rectangular C-shaped LED brake light that encases additional LED brake light units, turn indicators, and rear parking lights. These design elements aim to set the Thar 5-door apart from its 3-door sibling.

Inside the cabin, the Thar 5-door is expected to undergo significant upgrades. It will likely feature a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Mahindra Scorpio N, providing an enhanced user experience. To further distinguish itself from the 3-door model, the interior may adopt a different colour scheme. A much-anticipated sunroof is also expected to be part of the package, enhancing the overall experience.

In terms of features, the 2024 Mahindra Thar 5-door is poised to impress with new additions. Dual-zone climate control will ensure optimal comfort for passengers, while the inclusion of six airbags reflects Mahindra’s commitment to safety. Additionally, the Thar 5-door is likely to retain popular features like cruise control, a multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry, and a multi-info display. Safety features such as electronic stability control and a tire pressure monitoring system are expected to continue.

Under the hood, the Thar 5-door is expected to inherit powertrains from its smaller 3-door counterparts. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with potential power enhancements. The vehicle is anticipated to offer both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations, catering to diverse driving preferences. Transmission options will likely include a six-speed manual and a convenient six-speed torque converter automatic.

As the Thar 5-door heads towards its 2024 release, automotive enthusiasts can expect a competitive starting price of approximately Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will not only provide a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny but also take on competitors like the Force Gurkha 5-door, promising an exciting addition to the Indian SUV market.