Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In 2024 – New XUV300 To Thar-5 Door

Mahindra’s SUV lineup for next year consists of 5 models, ranging from ICE to electric vehicles, all promising versatility and innovation

Mahindra is revving up for an SUV bonanza in 2024, aiming to satisfy the growing demand in the Indian market. The company’s stellar response to its current SUV lineup has spurred the decision to introduce a few brand-new SUVs and a few new versions of its existing models, each catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Let’s take a look at five new forthcoming Mahindra SUVs, for which we’re waiting excitedly:

1. Mahindra XUV700 6-seater

Mahindra is planning to launch a 6-seater variant of the XUV700, increasing its comfort quotient even further. This mid-sized SUV, currently available in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, will feature two captain seats in the middle row with slide & recline functions. We don’t expect any other changes on the SUV, to either the design or the mechanicals.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Acknowledging the popularity of the Thar, Mahindra is introducing its long-wheelbase, 5-door version for enhanced practicality. The extended bodyshell will offer more space in the second row and a larger boot. It will likely get some interior upgrades, like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, a rear parking camera, and more.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra recently launched the Ambulance version of Bolero Neo Plus in India, for commercial sales only. The SUV’s civilian version is expected to launch soon. Available in 7-seater and 9-seater configurations, the Bolero Neo Plus will be powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, promising extreme practicality, versatility and comfort.

4. New Mahindra XUV300

The next-gen version of the XUV300 is set to debut early next year. It will feature a heavily updated interior and exterior design, drawing inspiration from the XUV700. The equipment list will be updated as well, adding modern features such as wireless connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The SUV will continue to offer petrol and diesel engine options, while the AMT will be replaced by a new torque-converter automatic gearbox.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8

Mahindra XUV.e8, the all-electric version of XUV700, is expected to launch by December 2024. It will feature a larger battery pack, good for a driving range of 450 km, offering a power output of around 230 bhp to 350 bhp. Developed on the INGLO skateboard architecture, it promises improved range, safety, and longevity.