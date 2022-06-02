Upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N Could Set New Records For Waiting Period

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will launch later this month, and like Thar and XUV700, we expect it to have a long official waiting period

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio – christened ‘Scorpio-N’ – is scheduled to launch in India on June 27. The new SUV will be a lot more upmarket than the current-gen model, and it has already managed to generate a lot of hype in the market. It surely seems like the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will see strong demand among buyers, similar to Thar and XUV700.

Well, Both Mahindra Thar and XUV700 have sky-high waiting periods on them, reaching up to 11 months and 20 months, respectively. It sure seems like the new Scorpio-N could see its official waiting period stretch out to multiple months as well, perhaps even longer than its aforementioned siblings!

The soon-to-launch Mahindra Scorpio-N will be a rugged ladder-frame SUV (with a 4WD option available), similar to Thar. However, the former will offer a lot more in terms of space, comfort, equipment, etc. People who wish for their off-road-capable SUV to be practical too would opt for Scorpio-N, although hardcore enthusiasts would still prefer the 3-door SUV.

Also, the new Scorpio-N will serve as a rugged, yet more affordable, alternative to Mahindra XUV700 (among other rivals). The latter would continue to be the most technologically-advanced SUV in the brand’s lineup, so technophiles will likely still go for it. However, regular buyers could go for Scorpio-N instead if it turns out to be a more value-for-money offering.

The Scorpio is perhaps the most successful nameplate in M&M’s lineup, second only to the Bolero. Mahindra Scorpio enjoys a strong fan-following in India, among both rural and urban buyers. All these factors make us believe that the demand for the new Scorpio-N could be stronger than all other Mahindra SUVs.

Of course, M&M would plan the production of the new SUV as per the expected demand. However, the global semiconductor chip shortage has made it hard for automakers to increase production, and Mahindra is already facing issues due to that with Thar and XUV700.

It should be noted that the current-gen Mahindra Scorpio will continue to be on sale – as Scorpio Classic – even after the introduction of the next-gen model. This should take some weight off the shoulders of the new Scorpio-N. That said, its waiting period will surely be one of, if not the highest of all cars on sale in India.