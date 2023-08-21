Upcoming Mahindra Global Pik Up Could Bring Good Sales Numbers To Lifestyle Segment

Mahindra Global Pik Up concept based on the Scorpio N will sit on next-gen ladder frame chassis and it will be introduced in 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra debuted the Global Pik Up at the picturesque Cape Town, South Africa last week as the Futurescape event really gave us glimpses of the future. Engineered to cater to the demands of off-road enthusiasts, daily commuters, and avid campers, the Mahindra Global Pik Up stands as a technological advancement, offering adaptability and top-tier performance coupled with best-in-class safety features.

With an astute focus on market expansion, Mahindra & Mahindra has strategically pinpointed key regions including India, Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and South America, as the prime domains for the pickup truck based on the highly popular Scorpio N. The concept is built on an evolved next-generation ladder frame architecture, embracing an augmented application of high-strength steel, accounting for over 80 per cent of its composition and fostering rigidity.

The Global Pik Up’s lightweight yet rigid frame is a testament to Mahindra’s engineering prowess and is equipped with the second-generation mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine, boasting an all-aluminium build. Its low-end torque capabilities are heralded as unparalleled, seamlessly matched with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a cable shift mechanism, along with an AISIN-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Elevating its prowess, the Mahindra Global Pik Up introduces a suite of formidable all-terrain technologies, and an electric shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive configuration. Navigating diverse landscapes is made effortless through selectable drive modes such as Gravel, Mud, Sand, Normal, and Snow. A departure from the conventional Mahindra design philosophy, this concept amalgamates aesthetics and functionality in a harmonious blend.

Boasting a matte green livery, its commanding presence is underscored by sleek LED headlamps accompanied by integrated inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights. The robust front fascia houses vertically aligned LED fog lamps, encased in a squared housing. A central black grille proudly displays the new Mahindra logo, flanked by a muscular bonnet and off-road essentials like toe hooks.

The Global Pik Up features a roof-mounted auxiliary LED light bar, prominent wheel arches, generously sized all-terrain tires, and an assertive beltline stretching from the headlamps to the rear. Vertical LED tail lamps, Mahindra branding on the tailgate, a capacious truck bed, and 4XPLOR badging encapsulate its dynamic character.

In essence, the Mahindra Global Pik Up marks a big stride for the brand and it could make a game changer in the lifestyle pickup truck segment upon arrival sometime in 2025. The likes of the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross have tried but the upcoming Scorpio N based pickup truck could be the most promising option the segment so dearly needs to rack up volumes.