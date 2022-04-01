Upcoming Mahindra Electric Cars In India – eKUV100 To XUV900 EV

M&M has a few new electric passenger cars in the pipeline right now, and here, we’ve listed all the ones that we know about

Mahindra & Mahindra is working on a slew of new electric vehicles for the Indian market. The manufacturer has revealed some of these, and a few others have been teased officially. With these, M&M is planning to challenge the dominance of Tata Motors in the electric car market in India.

Here, we have listed all the upcoming Mahindra electric vehicles that we know of, which are expected to launch in India within the next few years

1. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahinda eKUV100 was showcased in a near-production avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo, but the electric crossover is yet to go on sale. It has been spotted a few times during road testing, and is expected to go on sale later this year. It is expected to offer a driving range of around 250 km, while still maintaining a sub-10-lakh-rupee price tag. as per reports it could be launched as the next-generation e2o.

2. Mahindra XUV400

M&M is also working on an electric version of XUV300, expected to be named XUV400 or eXUV300, which is expected to debut early next year. The manufacturer will showcase three electric SUV concepts in July this year, one of which will be this one. If true, then XUV400 won’t share its architecture with the IC engine powered XUV300 (unlike what was showcased at Auto Expo 2020), as it will be based on the ‘Born’ platform.

3. Mahindra eXUV700

M&M will also introduce an electric equivalent of XUV700 in India, based on the Born EV platform. This upcoming electric SUV will be extremely technologically advanced, featuring the same dual-screen setup as XUV700, as revealed in a teaser. We also expect plenty of convenience and safety features to be available on it.

4. Mahindra XUV900 Coupe SUV

Among the three Born electric SUVs teased, one is a coupe-style SUV. We already know that the homegrown UV manufacturer is working on a coupe version of XUV700, expected to be named XUV900, and this seems to be the electric equivalent of it. Not much is known about it yet, but we expect this electric SUV coupe to be more premium than eXUV700.