Upcoming Mahindra Cars Launching In 2022-23 – Scorpio-N To XUV400

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch multiple new SUVs and MPVs in India, and here, we listed seven that will arrive before the end of 2023

Homegrown UV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has multiple new cars in the pipeline currently, including new EVs. A few of these upcoming models have managed to generate a lot of hype in the domestic market, with people waiting with high anticipation for their launch.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming Mahindra passenger cars that are expected to launch before the end of 2023.

1. Mahindra Scorpio-N

M&M will finally launch the next-generation Scorpio in India on June 27, under the name ‘Scorpio-N’. The new model will feature major changes in the interior and exterior design, and it will be available with a choice between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. As standard, the SUV will be available as an RWD model, with an AWD option available on select variants.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is set to be re-introduced in the Indian market in a facelifted avatar. The updated version will be rebranded as ‘Bolero Neo Plus’, and it will be available in 7-seater and 9-seater versions. Powering it will be a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor, rated at 120 PS of peak power.

3. Mahindra XUV400

M&M is planning to launch a plethora of new EVs in the Indian market, and the most anticipated electric car from the brand is eXUV300. Reports suggest that it could go on sale under the name ‘XUV400’, likely early next year, and it will be larger in dimensions than the ICE-powered XUV300.

4. Mahindra XUV300 facelift

The ICE-powered Mahindra XUV300 is set to receive a midlife facelift soon, likely towards the end of this year or early next year. The updated model is expected to get a new engine option as well – a 1.2L mStallion petrol mill with 131 PS on tap – along with minor changes to the design and some additional equipment.

5. Updated Mahindra Bolero

The standard Mahindra Bolero is also expected to receive an update this year. Previous spy pictures had revealed that the MUV will get new dual-tone paint options, and we expect to see a few additional convenience and safety features as well on it.

6. Mahindra eKUV100

M&M is also expected to launch eKUV100 in the Indian market soon. While previous reports had suggested that it would launch before the end of this year, recent reports state that the EV is facing battery sourcing issues and its launch could be delayed. Now, Mahindra eKUV100 is now speculated to launch in 2023.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-door

The homegrown UV maker is also working on a long-wheelbase/5-door version of the ultra-popular Thar. Speculation suggests that the 5-door Thar would launch sometime during 2023. It would be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit – the same as the current 3-door model, but likely tuned to develop more power.