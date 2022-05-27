Upcoming Mahindra Cars In India In 2022 – Scorpio-N to KUV100 EV

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch three new models in 2022, and here, we’ve listed all the major details about these forthcoming cars

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of new models lined up for launch in India soon. The manufacturer is planning to aggressively expand its EV range in our market, and it also has some brilliant SUVs in the pipeline. For many of these upcoming models, the anticipation is extremely high!

The homegrown automaker is expected to launch three new vehicles in India in the remainder of this year, including an EV as well, which are detailed below.

1. Mahindra Scorpio-N

M&M will finally launch the next-generation Scorpio in India On June 27. The new model will be named ‘Scorpio-N’, and it looks more rugged than the existing model. It will have a lot more equipment on offer as well. Interestingly, the old-gen Scorpio will not be discontinued, but continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both powerplants will be available with a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The SUV will also get 4×4 option on select variants.

2. Updated 2022 Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero is expected to receive an update this year. The MUV is slated to get dual-tone colour options, perhaps with a few additional features as well. We don’t expect any mechanical changes on the updated 2022 Bolero.

The forthcoming updated Mahindra Bolero will likely continue forward with the existing 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 diesel engine. This powerplant is good for peak power and torque of 76 PS and 210 Nm, respectively, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

3. Mahindra eKUV100

M&M is also planning to introduce new EVs in the Indian market. The manufacturer is expected to launch the electric version of KUV100 (eKUV100) soon, likely towards the end of this year. Some reports also suggest that it could sport the name ‘e2o’ when it arrives.

Mahindra eKUV100 was showcased in pre-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was powered by a 15.9 kWh battery pack, mated to a single electric motor (54.4 PS/120 Nm) on the front axle. We’re not sure if the final production model will have the same powertrain specs.