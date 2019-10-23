Five Upcoming Mahindra Cars In India – 2020 Scorpio To XUV400

In coming months, there are at least 5 upcoming Mahindra cars, including new-gen Thar and new-gen Scorpio

Mahindra, the popular homegrown UV maker, has an entire array of new models that will be launched in the coming months. The upcoming Mahindra cars in India include at least 5 models viz. the new-gen Scorpio, XUV400, TUV300 Plus Facelift and a Kia Seltos rival developed by Ford-Mahindra JV. Here are all the details on these cars –

1. New-gen Mahindra Thar

The current-gen Mahindra Thar is among the most iconic models in its segment. The lifestyle off-roader, however, is set to be replaced by an all new model early next year. The new Thar will retain the classic looks but will have an all-new design, along with a more modern platform and powertrain. It’s likely to debut at Auto Expo 2020. The new model will be powered by an all-new 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will replace the current 2.2-litre oil-burner.

2. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Like the Thar, the Scorpio has been a pretty popular SUV that has managed to find a huge following. Also, like its sibling, it’s set to get an all-new version that will debut at the Auto Expo 2020.

The new-gen Scorpio will share its modern platform with the Thar and will even get the same all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine, albeit in a different power tune. It will also have a more modern design and a more premium cabin built with better quality materials and equipped with many new features.

3. Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV300 has been successful with establishing a pretty good image in the compact SUV market. Next, the company is working on a bigger version of the XUV300 that could be sold as the XUV4e00. The new model has already been spied testing on many occasions and doesn’t seem to be too far from its market launch.

The XUV400 will have bigger dimensions than the donor compact SUV will would share the platform. The increase in size will help the carmaker pack in three rows of seats. Even the XUV400 will likely get its juice from a reworked version of the all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is set to power the Scorpio and Thar.

4. Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus isn’t too old in the market but will soon get a facelift that will not only help it meet the various upcoming regulations but will also make it a better product. The updated version of the company’s TUV300-based people-mover should get some additional safety features and a slightly tweaked styling package that could make it slightly more appealing to potential buyers.

5. Ford-Mahindra C-SUV

The upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will be launched late next year and will likely give birth to another all-new SUV that will be sold by Ford under the new JV between the Indian and the American carmakers. While this C-SUV will share aplenty with the XUV400, it will have a distinct identity owing to a different exterior appearance.

Also, it will also ride and handle differently, given Ford’s expertise with offering great vehicle dynamics. It is also likely that the new model would feature Mahindra’s infotainment setup instead of the SYNC3 unit found on the likes of EcoSport and Endeavour.

The new C-SUV will go on sale only by 2021 but will engage in a duel with some renowned models like the Hyundai Creta (next-gen) and Kia Seltos. Mahindra and Ford are hopeful that the various discrepancies in the design and the on-road performance of the two models would ensure that the two models don’t end up eating into each other’s market share.