Upcoming Mahindra Cars In 2022 – e-KUV100 To Scorpio Sting

Mahindra & Mahindra has a lot of new models in the pipeline, and here, we’ve listed the ones that are speculated to launch this year

In 2022, plenty of carmakers are planning to introduce a slew of new cars in the Indian market. In fact, we expect this year to be extremely exciting for the automobile industry, largely due to all the new launches that are slated to happen. Mahindra & Mahindra also has a few new vehicles in the pipeline, including EVs as well as IC engine-powered vehicles.

Here, we have listed five Mahindra & Mahindra passenger cars that are expected to launch in the Indian market this year, i.e., in 2022.

1. Mahindra e-KUV100

M&M will launch the electric version of KUV100 NXT (expected to be named e-KUV100) in India in the coming weeks. The electric crossover had debuted in production-ready form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was powered by a 15.9 kWh battery, paired with a 40 kW (54.5 PS) electric motor. The claimed driving range was 150 km, which is good enough for a city commuter.

2. Updated Mahindra Bolero

As per reports, Mahindra Bolero is set to receive an update in a few days. The exterior design could see minimal changes and a dual-tone paint scheme (red and grey) is expected to be added. Also, the MUV will get dual front airbags as standard, while currently, only driver’s side front airbag is offered. The 1.5L turbo-diesel engine (76 PS/210 Nm) will likely remain unchanged.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Last year, the homegrown UV maker introduce the TUV300 facelift as Bolero Neo. This year, we expect the TUV300 Plus to be launched as Bolero Neo Plus. It will continue to be a 9-seater SUV with boxy styling, powered by a 2.2L turbo-diesel powerplant (120 PS/280 Nm).

4. Mahindra XUV300 Sportz

At the 2020 Auto Expo, M&M had also showcased XUV300 Sportz, which was powered by a more powerful version of the 1.2L turbo-petrol motor, belting out 130 PS and 230 Nm. This engine is expected to go on sale in the XUV300 this year, but we’re not sure if it will be an additional option or if it will replace the existing 110 PS 1.2L turbo-petrol engine.

5. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The most-awaited upcoming Mahindra SUV is the next-generation Scorpio, which has been undergoing testing for a few years now. The new-gen version is expected to be slightly larger and significantly more premium than the existing one. Also, it will be sold alongside the current-gen version, likely under the name ‘Scorpio Sting’. It is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.2L turbo-diesel and a 2.0L turbo-petrol – similar to Thar, but in a different state of tune.