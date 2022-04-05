Upcoming Mahindra Born Electric SUV Coupe Rendered; Debut In July

Mahindra Born Electric Vision range will see the debut of three zero-emission concepts in July 2022 and here you see the rendering of an SUV coupe

Mahindra & Mahindra has been teasing the Born Electric Vision range of zero-emission vehicle concepts over the last few weeks ahead of their confirmed debut in July 2022. The trio of concepts has had their design and interior teased giving us a glimpse of what to expect as it appears to harbinger the future lineup of electric vehicles from the brand.

More specifically, Mahindra gave us a sneak peek of a midsize SUV, an SUV coupe and a compact SUV underlining its intention to give the electric SUV space the highest priority. The range of Born Electric vehicles is conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the United Kingdom with a team of global designers and experts, and here we have a rendered sketch of the SUV Coupe, courtesy of SRK Designs.

The Mahindra Born Electric SUV Coupe could act as a preview of the XUV900 that has been on the rumour mill for some time already. It will likely be a conceptual take on the XUV900, which is expected to be part of the brand’s EV range as eight new zero-emission vehicles are planned by 2027. Four of them will sit on the dedicated modular Born Electric platform developed from scratch.

The digitally imagined sketch of the SUV Coupe shows the presence of an upright front fascia with sharp bodywork all around with the bonnet carrying Mahindra’s Twin Peaks logo. The prominent C-shaped LED headlamps and the unique bumper section are accompanied by muscular skid plates at the front and rear, a heavily raked front windshield and sleek wing mirrors.

You could also see the aggressive-looking bonnet, coupe roofline, pronounced wheel arches and newly designed wheels while the teasers previously revealed C-shaped LED tail lamp signatures as well. The cabin features a twin-screen setup as in the XUV700 and a wraparound cockpit design, panoramic sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel, neatly laid out centre console, etc.

The homegrown SUV specialist is expected to release the technical specifications and range details upon their debut.