Upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus – 5 Key Things To Know

Mahindra & Mahinda will launch the new Bolero Neo Plus in India soon, and here, we’ve listed five things that you should know about it

Mahindra TUV300 Plus was discontinued in India back in 2020, right before the BS6 norms came into effect. The SUV is now set to return to the Indian market, but it will be rebranded as Bolero Neo Plus, just as TUV300 was rebranded as Bolero Neo.

Here, we have listed everything that you should know about the soon-to-launch Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus.

1. Exterior design

The upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will essentially be a facelifted version of TUV300 Plus. The new model will have the same headlamp and front grille designs as Bolero Neo, along with a similar clamshell bonnet. Due to the large cabin and relatively small bonnet, Bolero Neo will look more like an MPV instead of an SUV!

2. Interior styling

The interior of this forthcoming SUV will be simplistic and utilitarian. The overall cabin design will be similar to Bolero Neo, including the dashboard, but we do expect the upholstery to be different. It will be available in 7-seat and 9-seat configurations, which should make it much more practical than other SUVs in its price range.

3. Equipment and features

The upcoming Bolero Neo Plus will have the same level of equipment on offer as the compact Bolero Neo. It will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, keyless entry, cruise control, power-adjustable ORVMs, ABS with EBD, EBD, cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc.

4. Powertrain

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will have a single engine option on offer – a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill. This powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 120 PS in ‘Power’ mode, while in ‘Economy’ mode, it belts out 95 PS. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

5. Expected launch timeline

M&M has not officially announced a launch window for the new Bolero Neo Plus, but as per speculations, it will launch in the coming months. It will be available in three trim levels – P4, P10, and P10(R) for private buyers. There will be an ambulance variant on sale as well. This upcoming SUV will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).