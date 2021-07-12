Upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo – 5 Things We Know About It Yet

Check out our list of the top five things that we know so far about the soon-to-launch Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra will be introducing a new SUV to the Indian market in the coming days, named Bolero Neo. This upcoming model has been spied multiple times during road tests, and plenty of spy pictures of it have been floating around the internet, giving us a few details about this soon-to-launch Mahindra SUV.

Here, we have listed five things about the forthcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo, including all the leaked details and speculations about it.

1. Exterior design

Regular readers would be aware that the new Bolero Neo is actually a facelifted version of the TUV300, which was discontinued last year in the Indian market. The new model features plenty of changes to the exterior, including restyled headlights, a new front grille, and a new front bumper. The SUV will also get 15-inch alloy wheels, seated within flared arches, along with a tailgate-mounted spare.

2. Interior styling and features

The interior of the vehicle will remain largely unchanged over the previous TUV300, featuring the same dashboard design, touchscreen infotainment system, and upholstery as before. However, the instrument cluster (analogue dials with an MID) is new, and the SUV would also get cruise control and a second-row armrest now.

3. Powertrain

The upcoming Bolero Neo is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 diesel engine, the same as the TUV300, but upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms. This motor is expected to develop around 100 PS and 240 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and will come paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. A 5-speed AMT might be offered as well, as an option.

4. Launch date

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on 15 July 2021. The price list will be announced on the same day, and booking will also officially commence then. Ahead of its launch, the SUV has already started arriving at dealerships.

5. Expected price and rivals

Mahindra Bolero is currently priced from Rs. 8.62 lakh to Rs. 9.61 lakh. We expect the upcoming Bolero Neo to have a starting price in the same range as the existing Bolero, likely around Rs. 8.5 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.5 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Upon launch, the Bolero Neo will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, etc.