Upcoming Kia Syros Compact SUV – All Key Details You Should Know

The Kia Syros is expected to go on sale in early 2025 in India and it will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos upon arrival

Kia India is set to introduce a variety of new vehicles, including the next-generation Carnival premium MPV, the EV9 flagship electric SUV with seven seats, and several other models. Among these is a new compact SUV, internally known as ‘Clavis,’ which will be positioned above the Sonet in Kia’s lineup and below the Seltos.

The new compact SUV, possibly christened ‘Syros’, has already been trademarked. It has been spotted testing multiple times both in India and internationally. Expected to launch in early or mid-2025, the Kia Syros will compete with popular compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and Nissan Magnite.

Inspired by the global Soul, the upcoming Kia Syros will feature unique design elements, such as tall pillars and upright proportions. This package is expected to offer a more spacious cabin and larger boot than the Sonet, placing the Syros just below the 4.3-metre-long Seltos. Reports indicate that the Kia Syros will be offered with various powertrain options, including hybrid and electric versions in the near future.

Recent spy pictures reveal that the Kia Syros will have an upright front end with a vertical LED lighting system that doubles as turn signals and a clamshell bonnet. The rear will feature pillar-mounted L-shaped LED tail lamps and a busy bumper with additional lighting elements. The Syros will also include 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and functional roof rails, reflecting some design details from the Telluride.

The Kia Syros will more likely come with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine in its lower trims, offering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This engine could be paired with a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission. A CNG variant may also be available. Additionally, Kia is considering a more powerful option with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm.

The Kia Syros will offer a long list of features, including six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, and ADAS. Additional highlights will include a sunroof, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats, among other amenities.