Upcoming Kia Sonet Price Range To Be Between Rs. 7.9-13 Lakh

Kia Sonet will be introduced in the coming months and it will likely be priced between Rs. 7.9 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Motors India debuted with the Seltos mid-size SUV and it rose to fame in no time. It became the best-selling model in its segment by beating the Hyundai Creta that led for more than four years and announced its domestic arrival in style with consistent sales tally. Capitalising on the momentum, Kia introduced the Carnival premium MPV next in three variants.

The upmarket model has also been well-received among customers and the brand is now focussing on launching its third vehicle for India. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia showcased a range of new cars including the Sonet concept. The near-production SUV was the highlight of the show for the South Korean brand and it will be introduced in the coming months. According to dealer sources, the price range will be between Rs. 7.9 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch timeframe of around August is widely reported to be unaffected by the health crisis but we will have to wait and see how it goes. Kia is following the same strategy it did with the Seltos, as the Sonet will be based on the Hyundai Venue, in a similar fashion to Seltos having plenty in common with the second generation Creta.

The compact SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V. The Sonet is expected to be priced with more premium features compared to the successfully running Venue including the segment-largest 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will more likely get Kia’s UVO Connect and thus connected car technology will give it a distinct advantage over the majority of its competitors. A flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, digital instrumentation, wireless charging system, sunroof, ambient lighting settings, automatic climate control system, Bose audio, different driving modes and automatic transmission in diesel are expected to be on the cards.

The Sonet follows the latest design philosophy adapted by Kia globally as it will have its own identity compared to Venue. It is expected to be powered by the same engines used in the Venue. A 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol motors will likely be part of the equation with manual and transmission options.