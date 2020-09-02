Upcoming Kia Sonet Could Be Priced From Rs. 6.99 Lakh, Hints Dealer

Kia Sonet has started arriving at dealerships, and one dealer has recently shared a list of expected prices for the upcoming SUV

Kia Motors India is scheduled to launch its first sub-4-metre SUV for India, the Sonet, later this month. The South Korean carmaker will offer a lot of premium tech and features on the little SUV, along with multiple engine and transmission options. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Hyundai Venue.

The price list of the vehicle is kept under wraps at the moment, and will be officially revealed at the day of the launch. That said, a dealership has recently revealed the expected prices of the Kia Sonet. This list of expected prices gives us a fair idea of what to expect from the upcoming SUV.

The Sonet will range from Rs. 6.6 lakh for the base petrol trim, and go all the way up to Rs. 12.55 lakh for the top trim (turbo-petrol). Prices for the diesel variant will range from Rs. 8.0 lakh to Rs. 12.9 lakh. Automatic transmission will only be available in the ‘HTK+’ and ‘GTX+’ trims, and only with the 1.5L turbo-diesel and 1.0L turbo-petrol engine options.

The features list of the Kia Sonet is quite impressive. Even in the base ‘HTE’ trim, it includes LED taillights, premium seat upholstery, digital speedometer, power-operated ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, centre-locking, and USB charging (for front and rear passengers). Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, and emergency stop signal.

The Sonet will also have a lot of best-in-segment features, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, boot space, and ground clearance. It will also offer driving modes, as well as traction control modes. On the top trim, you get 6 airbags, which enhances the safety factor of the car.

Kia Sonet Expected Price List Variant 1.2-litre Petrol (5-speed MT) 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed MT) 1.5-litre Diesel (6-speed AT) HTE Rs. 6.99 lakh Rs. 8.39 lakh – HTK Rs. 7.49 lakh Rs. 8.89 lakh – HTK+ Rs. 8.29 lakh Rs. 9.69 lakh Rs. 10.75 lakh HTX – Rs. 10.49 lakh – HTX+ – Rs. 11.29 lakh – GTX+ – Rs. 11.99 lakh Rs. 12.99 lakh

Kia Sonet Turbo Expected Price List Variant 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (6-speed iMT) 1.0-litre Turbo-petrol (7-speed DCT) HTK+ Rs. 9.49 lakh Rs. 9.99 lakh HTX Rs. 9.99 lakh – HTX+ Rs. 10.79 lakh – GTX+ Rs. 11.49 lakh Rs. 11.99 lakh

As stated earlier, the Kia Sonet offers different engine options – 1.2-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.2L petrol mill generates 83 PS and 115 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual. The 1.5L diesel engine produces 100 PS and 240 Nm in the 6-speed manual version, and 115 PS and 250 Nm with the 6-speed automatic. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit generates 120 PS and 171 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.