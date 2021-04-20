Kia KY MPV will likely go on sale next year in India and it is said to be based on the same platform as the Seltos

The latest set of spy images emerged on the internet indicated that Kia is indeed working on a brand new MPV. Internally codenamed the KY, it will be the second MPV launch from the South Korean auto major as the Carnival is sold in three variants currently and it made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

While the Carnival targets upmarket customers, the Kia KY will certainly be different as it will sit in a more volume based MPV segment. It will have plenty in common with the Seltos mid-size SUV, which is the second best-selling model in its space and is also heavily localised. Typical to a MPV, it will likely measure an overall length of around 4.5 metres.

We do expect Kia to position the KY between Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and thus it could target Mahindra Marazzo, which is priced between Rs. 11.64 lakh and Rs. 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, Kia’s three-row MPV will likely be slotted in a similar price bracket but in an expansive range as the Seltos.

In a traditional fashion, the test prototype shows the presence of tall pillars for an SUV and up front, the wraparound headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights could be seen as in the Sonet compact SUV. It will have the signature Tiger Nose grille section, chromed design elements, new Kia logo and 16-inch alloy wheels with MRF Wanderer rubber as in the Seltos.

It is expected to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines as in the Seltos. The former produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both are connected to a six-speed manual transmission while automatic transmissions will also be offered.

Features like a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, UVO Connect, steering mounted controls, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless charging facility, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, HUD, ventilated seats, etc could be available.