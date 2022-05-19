Upcoming Kia EV6 To Offer ADAS Tech With Many New Features – Details

Kia EV6 is scheduled to launch in India in June this year, and it will have a lot of impressive equipment on offer, as detailed here

South Korean carmaker Kia will launch its first-ever dedicated EV – EV6 – in India in June 2022. The electric crossover has already been spotted a few times in the country, and its brochure was recently leaked online. The upcoming Kia EV6 will come standard with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in our market, along with plenty of other upmarket features.

The ADAS features of India-spec Kia EV6 will include blind-spot collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit assist, driver attention warning, and adaptive cruise control (with stop and go function). Forward collision avoidance assist (with auto emergency braking) will also be offered here, which can recognise pedestrians and cyclists, with junction-turning support as well.

There will be plenty of other safety features on offer as well, like 8 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with brake assist, parking sensors (front and rear), electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and hill assist control. The vehicle will also get disc brakes on all wheels, along with multi-collision brake assist and emergency stop signal.

Kia EV6 will draw power from a 77.4 kWh battery, which can deliver a claimed driving range of up to 528 km. The vehicle will be available in two variants – RWD and AWD. The former will get a single electric motor, positioned on the rear axle, rated at 229 PS and 350 Nm.

The AWD version will have two electric motors on offer, one on each axle, with a combined peak output of 325 PS and 605 Nm. Also, Kia EV6 will get adjustable regenerative braking, which can be controlled via paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 73 minutes via a 50 kW charger, and in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW charger. The electric crossover will get brilliant convenience features as well, including a dual-screen setup (12.3-inch driver display and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen), ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, AR head-up display, connected car tech, etc.

The soon-to-launch Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom), and only 100 units will be available in the Indian market in 2022.