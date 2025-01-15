Upcoming Kia Cars Launching This Year – Syros, New EV6 & Carens Facelift

The Kia Syros, which debuted in December 2024, will be the first model to go on sale in the Indian market this year from the brand

Kia India officially revealed the Syros compact SUV last month i.e. December 2024. The Korean carmaker is participating in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and will showcase its future line-up, including the Syros. Various new models targeting different segments are in the pipeline, some of which will debut this year. Let’s look at the upcoming Kia cars launching this year in the Indian market.

1. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros made its global debut in December 2024 in the Indian market and is scheduled for a launch on February 1 accompanied by the price announcement. The bookings of the compact SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The Syros is positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up and will likely get an electric version next year.

The four-wheeler is powered by the familiar 1.0 litre tGDi and 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engines, paired with both manual and automatic gearbox options. In terms of features, Kia has loaded the Syros to the brim with equipment like a dual 10.25-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, OTA updates, 64 colour ambient lighting and more.

2. Kia EV6 Facelift

Kia debuted the EV6 facelift globally last year in May and the updated model will hit the Indian shores this year. The facelifted EV will be showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo and it brings a host of changes to the package such as a revised front fascia, a new design for alloy wheels and a few updates to the interiors as well as new feature additions.

The highlight of the EV6 facelift is the larger 84kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 494 kilometres on a single charge. Expected to be launched later this year, the electric car will be sold in both RWD and AWD configurations. Power output figures for the dual-motor AWD setup of the EV6 facelift stand at 325 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

3. Kia Carens Facelift

The Kia Carens was initially launched in India in February 2022. After selling for almost 3 years, the MPV has started to show its age and a mid-life facelift model is on the cards. Expected to debut around mid-2025, the Carens facelift has already been spotted testing a few times on domestic soil.

The updated MPV will feature a new set of headlamps, connected LED DRLs and a revised front bumper. A new design for the alloy wheels will also be a part of the package, along with refreshed LED tail lamps at the rear. In terms of features, the 360-degree parking camera is confirmed via spy shots and it could also get Level 2 ADAS. Under the hood, the familiar set of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre tGDi petrol and 1.5-litre CDRi diesel engines will continue as it.