Upcoming Kia Cars In India In 2025 – Syros To Carens Facelift

Kia plans to launch the Syros, Carens facelift, and an electric MPV in India by 2025, focusing on design, technology and powertrain options

South Korean car manufacturer Kia has quickly established itself in India, thriving since its entry in August 2019. With the country becoming a key market for the brand, Kia is poised for expansion. In this article, we will get to know what new Kia cars can we expect in 2025? Take a look.

1&2. Kia Syros, Syros EV

Kia has plans to launch the brand-new Syros in India next year. In terms of design, the Kia Syros will be inspired from the global Kia Soul, with upright proportions and tall pillars. It will sport a vertical LED lighting that doubles as turn signals and a clamshell bonnet. The rear will feature pillar-mounted L-shaped LED tail-lamps and bumper with additional lighting. Kia Syros will ride on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Recently spotted testing in near-production stage, the Syros will be positioned below the Kia Seltos. According to reports, the upcoming Kia car will come equipped with multiple powertrain options, including electric variants and potential hybrid variants.

3. Kia Carens facelift

Kia has begun testing the Carens facelift, set to launch early next year, alongside the new-gen Carnival and EV9. Recent spy shots reveal the updated MPV’s front fascia, featuring a new split headlamp design, redesigned bumper, and LED light bar. Additional details include a single-pane sunroof, roof rails, and new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Interior insights remain limited, but a blind spot camera suggests a potential 360-degree camera and features like ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS. Powertrain options are expected to be similar to the current model.

4. Kia Electric RV

South Korean automaker has also announced its plans for an electric MPV (RV) in India, set to launch in 2025. The company is making an investment of approximately R 2,000 crore dedicated to its EV initiatives. This EV is anticipated to debut in late 2025 or early 2026. It is expected to offer a driving range exceeding 450 km on a single charge while maintaining the practicality of its ICE counterpart as an RV.