Upcoming Kia Cars Expected At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

With its bullish product strategy for India, Kia is expected to showcase as many as four new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Having sold more than one million cars in a short span of five years, Kia is bullish about India’s potential. The company plans to further strengthen its foothold in our market with an aggressive line-up expansion and timely refreshes. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month, the South Korean automaker could display as many as four new models.

1. New Kia EV6

The new Kia EV6 is a facelifted version of the current model sold in India. Featuring a sharper and bolder front end with new headlights and sportier bumpers, the updated model has a more dynamic character. Globally, it comes with 63.0 kWh and 84.0 kWh battery pack options instead of the old model’s 58.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh units, respectively, for an improved range.

Only the latter is expected in India, possibly with a range of up to around 730 km. Another noteworthy upgrade in the facelifted EV6 is the new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with a new crisp UI, faster processing, and OTA updates.

2. New Kia Carens

The new Kia Carens would also be a facelifted version of the current model. It will have a more striking design, central to which will likely be new headlamps with ‘Star Map’ daytime running lights. At the rear, the updated model would have sleeker tail lamps connected via a light strip. Inside, you can look forward to a host of more advanced technologies, including Kia’s triple-cockpit display setup dubbed ‘Trinity Panoramic Display’ and running the ccNC OS. No changes are expected to the engines or transmissions.

3. Kia Carens EV

The facelifted Kia Carens will be available even with a pure electric powertrain, possibly the Hyundai Creta EV’s front-mounted motor, which is expected to produce around 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque. It may also share a 45 kWh battery pack consisting of LFP cells with the latter. According to an Autocar India report, Kia plans to manufacture approximately 12,000 units of the Carens EV annually.

4. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is a new sub-4 metre SUV positioned above the Kia Sonet. The new SUV flaunts an offbeat design and is equipped with more premium features, including first-in-segment ones like ADAS Level 2, Trinity Panoramic Display, and sliding and reclining rear seats with ventilation.

It will be available with 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine options and 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission choices. Kia will announce the prices of the Syros at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company will start customer deliveries in February 2025.