Upcoming Kia Carnival Spotted Yet Again, Launch Soon

The new Kia Carnival will be a generational upgrade and not just a facelift. It was spied testing with camouflage high up in the hills

The news is about the new-gen Kia Carnival that has been spotted testing yet again in India and this time it was found crawling up the mountain regions of Himachal Pradesh. The Kia Carnival was discontinued in 2023 and we are still waiting for the new Carnival to be launched here and it will be happening likely soon.

Exterior

The recent spy shots have managed to provide more information about the changes in detail, even though the MPV was completely camouflaged. The headlight has been completely revamped with an all-LED setup and the design language is largely similar to that of the KIA EV9, along with the L-shaped LED DRLs. The front end now looks larger and houses a wider grille compared to the previous model.

The side and rear profiles have also been upgraded concerning design, but they were well hidden by the camouflage even with the previous test mules. We are expecting the same design language to be carried over here as well.

Interior

None of the test mules have revealed the insides of the upcoming India-spec Kia Carnival, but we are confident that the design will be similar to that of the international model. This means it will have a single curved glass pane that has two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the driver cockpit.

We do not have confirmation yet, but it may be offered with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated and powered seats, a three-zone AC system with redesigned AC vents, and even a rear-seat entertainment package with two screens for second-row passengers.

Powertrain

For the international spec, it can be had with the 3.5-litre V6 petrol and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid. However, we believe the previous engine spec, the 2.2-litre diesel that produces 200bhp of power and 440Nm of torque will be retained for the Indian market and similar to the previous model it will be available only with the option of an 8-speed torque converter without the option of a manual transmission.

Price and Rivals

Since Kia will be launching almost the international spec Carnival itself on our shores, we expect the price to be substantially higher and may start from Rs 32-35 lakh ex-showroom. Among its rivals, it will be a much more premium offering compared to the Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross, but it will be a cheaper alternative when compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.