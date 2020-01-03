Upcoming Kia Carnival Specs Leaked – 2.2-Litre Diesel | 200PS | 440Nm | 8-Speed AT

Kia Carnival is expected to be priced around Rs. 28-30 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be packed with several features and technologies

Kia Motors India Limited has made a compelling impact in the domestic scenes courtesy of the Seltos and is now preparing to unveil its second product for India. The Carnival is a premium MPV that will compete against the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta and it will be brought into the country via CKD route. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 28-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings of the Carnival are said to have begun in select dealerships and the official announcement is due in the coming days. It will be part of Kia’s show floor at the 2020 Auto Expo as well. Ahead of its official debut, the MPV has its exterior, interior and engine details leaked.

As for the powertrain, the premium MPV with multiple seating configurations (six-, seven- and eight-seats) uses a 2.2-litre VGT diesel engine. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission only.

On the outside, it boasts an upscale exterior standing in line with its premium appeal. Some of the notable design details include the traditional Tiger Nose front grille, ‘Ice Cube’ shaped LED fog lamps, sportier dual-barrel LED headlamps, electrically foldable ORVMs, 18-inch sputtering alloy wheel design, roof with a floating design, chromed DLO moulding, rear spoiler and LED tail lamps, skid plates up front and rear, powered tailgate and so on.

The Carnival will be brimmed with exterior and interior features along with the latest in-car technologies that will distinguish itself from the hot-selling Innova Crysta. The interior comprises of Harman Kardon audio with Quantum Logic and CariFi tech, seats wrapped in Nappa leather, curtains on the second and third rows, stand up seats on the second row, extendable leg support, pop-up sinking seats in the third and fourth rows and so on.

Other important features include UV cutoff glass, 220 V power outlet, roof-mounted controls, power windows, one-touch power sliding door, dual-panel electric sunroof, triple-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, 12 cup bottle holders, smart air purifier and VIP seats with 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment.

The connectivity options present are USB, AUX, youtube, internet, Bluetooth and screen mirroring. As standard, the bootspace lies at 540 litres and it can be increased to 1,624 litres and 2,759 litres when third and second rows are folded.