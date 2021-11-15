Upcoming Kia Carens MPV For India – 5 Things To Know

Kia Carens is expected to go on sale in the early parts of 2022 and it could be positioned between Ertiga and Innova Crysta

Kia India has been testing a new MPV for the domestic market over the last few months and is expected to be the next big launch from the company. Following the success of the Seltos and Sonet, the South Korean auto major is gearing up to enter a new segment and here we take a look at the five important things you need to know about the upcoming model:

1. Launch Timeline

The Kia Carens will likely be launched in India in the early parts of next year and it will become the brand’s fourth product in its domestic portfolio following the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. With the premium MPV space predicted to make a big impact in the coming years, automakers will try to take advantage of the initial demand that exists.

2. Exterior:

The Carens could be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and the exterior will follow the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally. While the test mules hide most of the styling details, it appears to feature a sharp headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, clamshell shaped bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, wide central air intake, tall pillars, a large greenhouse and so on.

3. Interior:

Just as the Seltos midsize SUV, the cabin of the Kia Carens will boast of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, BlueLink connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, sunroof, cruise control, push-button start/stop, wireless smartphone charger, six airbags, driver-assistive and safety features, and so on.

4. Powertrain:

The seven-seater MPV will more likely derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque. The same powertrain can also be found in the Seltos, Alcazar and Creta. The gasoline unit could be the 1.5-litre mill pumping out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol found in the Alcazar developing 159 PS and 191 Nm could be utilised as well. The MPV will be sold with manual and automatic transmission choices.

5. Price:

The upcoming Kia Carens will likely be priced between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta, and along the same lines as the Mahindra Marazzo.