Upcoming Kia Carens Facelift – What We Know So Far

The Kia Carens facelift is expected to debut globally early next year and will likely arrive at Indian dealerships by the middle of next year

Kia is developing an electric vehicle for the Indian market which will more likely be based on the Carens. Targeted at family-oriented customers, this EV is expected to be available by late 2025 or early 2026. Prior to its launch, the Carens ICE model will undergo a mid-life update and it has been spotted multiple times in India as well as abroad.

The South Korean auto major is also working on a new compact SUV, internally named the Clavis, which might be marketed as the Syros. Expected to debut in early 2025, the Kia Syros will be positioned between the Seltos and the Sonet. Additionally, there are plans for an electric variant of this model.

The Kia Carens brand has been in use globally for over twenty years, but it made its debut in India just over two years ago. Recently, Kia introduced new variants of the Carens with enhanced features. The mid-cycle update is speculated to launch globally early next year, with its arrival in India expected by the middle of the calendar year.

The spy pictures reveal that the 2025 Kia Carens will undergo several design changes. These include redesigned LED headlamps linked by a light bar, a new grille with fresh inserts, revised bumpers, and tail lamps inspired by the latest Sonet and Seltos models. The MPV will also feature newly designed alloy wheels. While the dimensions will stay the same, the 2025 Carens will retain most of the features from the current model.

In addition to the design changes, the 2025 Kia Carens is expected to offer new paint schemes, new upholstery, and new surface trims and materials. Notably, a 360-degree camera system and Level 2 ADAS technology, both of which have been spotted, are likely to be introduced. The updated Carens will continue with three powertrain options.

The 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine produces 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.5L diesel engine delivers 116 PS and 250 Nm. The more powerful 1.5L turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.