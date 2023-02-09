Upcoming Jimny EV Rendered With Futuristic Design

Suzuki Jimny EV will be amongst the five new electric vehicles planned by the brand for Europe over the next six years

Suzuki Motor Corporation is gearing up to launch as many as five new electric vehicles in the European market from next year onwards and its roadmap was revealed recently. It comes as part of its plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Maruti Suzuki will introduce its first electric vehicle in the form of an SUV by 2025 and it will spawn a Toyota sibling.

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept and the upcoming electric SUV will be based on it. Suzuki is investing over three billion euros in developing BEVs and associated technologies. The Jimny-based electric SUV will also be part of the lineup for Europe and whether it will be considered for a launch in India or not is yet unknown.

The Suzuki Jimny EV is expected to use its existing ladder frame modified to suit the BEV requirements as the eVX’s skateboard architecture may not be present. The Jimny has been an authentic lifestyle off-roader for decades in the global markets and it will be launched by the middle of this year in its first door configuration in India.

The Jimny EV could also retain the go-anywhere nature the nameplate has been renowned for. The digital rendering shown here has the three-door Jimny finished in a funky colour scheme besides being applied with a futuristic front fascia. The shut-off grille section, new bumper with a vertical twin lighting unit and sharp-looking twin headlamps flanking the grille are some of the highlights.

The headlamp surrounds, rectangular ORVMs and flat roof are finished in a lighter shade of white colour while the flared wheel arches are done up in body colour. Currently, the ICE Jimny uses a 1.5-litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

While the technical specifications of the Jimny EV are not known yet, it is clear from a teaser image that it will retain its boxy design.

Render Image Source: SRK Designs