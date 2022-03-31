Upcoming Jeep Meridian Vs Toyota Fortuner – Specs Comparison

Check out our on-paper comparison between the upcoming Jeep Meridian and the most popular large SUV in India – Toyota Fortuner

Jeep Meridian was officially revealed by the manufacturer a little while ago, as the India-spec version of Jeep Commander, which had its debut last year. Upon launch, the new Meridian will lock horns with other large SUVs, including Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner.

Here, we take a closer look at the spec sheets of the soon-to-launch Jeep Meridian and its biggest rival, Toyota Fortuner.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner – Exterior design and dimensions

The upcoming Jeep Meridian has an extremely sharp yet rugged design. It gets sleek headlamps, a bold front grille (with the signature seven-slot design), sleek wraparound taillights, and a large greenhouse. The SUV maintains an overall boxy profile, which makes it look fairly muscular.

Toyota Fortuner is a lot more rugged-looking in comparison. The front fascia is quite capturing, with attractive headlights, a large front grille, and a sculpted front bumper. The side profile is extremely boxy, with the sidesteps complementing the tall height. The SUV also gets dagger-shaped taillights, and the flat tailgate continues the rugged look. The ‘Legender’ variant of the SUV gets a different front fascia, which looks sportier than the standard version.

Dimensions Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner Length 4,769mm 4,795mm Width 1,859mm 1,855mm Height 1,682mm 1,835mm Wheelbase 2,794mm 2,745mm

Jeep Meridian is a tiny bit wider than Toyota Fortuner, and it has a longer wheelbase. However, the latter is a little longer and significantly taller. For a proper comparison of road presence between the two, we’ll have to wait for the new Jeep to hit the roads.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner – Interior styling and features

Jeep Meridian has the same dashboard and steering wheel as its 5-seater sibling – Compass. However, the black and brown cabin theme is different, and it looks much more premium. The space inside seems good, although we’ll have to get our hands on the SUV to know for sure. It gets a free-standing 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with a 10.25-inch fully-digital TFT instrument console.

The SUV will have a lot of other features on offer, like dual-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, cooled glovebox, keyless entry and go, power-operated tailgate, panoramic sunroof, etc. Connected car tech will be available as well.

The interior of Toyota Fortuner is quite premium, but compared to the Jeep, it feels a little simplistic. The dashboard is relatively bland, with an integrated 8-inch touchscreen in the centre. The standard model gets the option between two interior colour options – Chamois and Black – while the Legender version gets a dual-tone Black & Maroon interior theme.

The instrument console has a traditional design, consisting of a TFT MID in between two analogue dials. Features on offer include keyless entry and go, cooled glovebox, dual-zone climate control, power-operated tailgate, auto-dimming IRVM, power-operated ORVMs (auto-dimming), Toyota Connect (connected car tech), etc.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner – Engine and transmission

Jeep India will offer a single-engine option on Meridian initially – a 2.0L turbo-diesel motor. This powerplant is also available on Compass, where it generates 170 PS and 350 Nm. Jeep Meridian will likely have the same output. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque-converter gearbox. The SUV will come standard in an FWD format, with the automatic version getting an AWD option as well.

Jeep Meridian – Technical specifications Engine size 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 170 PS* Max. torque 350 Nm* Transmission 6-speed MT/9-speed AT

*Expected figures

Toyota Fortuner has two engine options on offer in the Indian market. The first one is a 2.7-litre NA petrol mill, which can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The second one is a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel motor, available with a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol version only comes in RWD format, while the diesel version gets RWD and AWD options.

Toyota Fortuner – Technical specifications Engine size 2.7-litre 2.8-litre Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 166 PS 204 PS Max. torque 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT variants)/500 Nm (AT variants) Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

It should be noted that Toyota Fortuner Legender is only available with the diesel engine and the automatic transmission option.

Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner – Price

The prices of Jeep Meridian is expected to be revealed in May this year, and it will be significantly more expensive than Jeep Compass. As for Toyota Fortuner, it is priced from Rs. 31.39 lakh to Rs. 39.28 lakh for the standard models, and from Rs. 39.71 lakh to Rs. 43.43 lakh for Fortuner Legender (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is very costly!