Upcoming Jeep Meridian Vs Jeep Compass – Specs Comparison

Check out our spec-sheet comparison between Jeep Compass and its upcoming 7-seater version – Jeep Meridian

Jeep Meridian was recently unveiled in India, as a three-row version of the Compass. It shares its architecture with the latter, along with plenty of other bits. That said, Meridian isn’t simply a clone of Compass, rather it’s quite a unique vehicle. There are plenty of styling differences, and the luxury factor has seemingly been turned up as well on the new model.

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between Jeep Compass and the soon-to-launch Jeep Meridian, to see what’s what.

Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian – Exterior design and dimensions

The design of Jeep Compass keeps a great balance between ruggedness and sportiness. It gets bold headlamps and front grille (with signature seven-slot design), along with a sporty front bumper that gets a gaping airdam. The SUV also gets a pair of bulbous taillights, along with a shapely tailgate, faux roof rails, and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels (lower trims get 17-inch wheels).

Jeep Meridian also has an extremely handsome design, which is visually distinct from Compass. The headlamps and front bumper have been restyled, while the front grille gets the signature seven-slot design. The 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels are different, while the taillight and tailgate have a unique design too.

Dimensions Jeep Meridian Jeep Compass Length 4,769mm 4,405mm Width 1,859mm 1,818mm Height 1,682mm 1,640mm Wheelbase 2,794mm 2,636mm

Thanks to its larger dimensions, the road presence of Jeep Meridian will be significantly better than Compass. That said, we’ll have to see the two side-by-side to make an accurate comparison on that front, so stay tuned for that!

Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian- Interior styling and features

Jeep Compass has an extremely upmarket cabin design, featuring an expansive dashboard, sleek AC vents, a free-standing 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a chunky multi-function steering wheel, and a fully-digital 10.25-inch TFT instrument console. There are plenty of soft-touch surfaces all around the blacked-out cabin.

Features on offer here include LED exterior lights, rain-sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and go, ventilated front-row seats, power-adjustable front-row seats, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), wireless smartphone charger, Uconnect5 system (connected car tech), 360-degree camera, etc.

Jeep Meridian has the same design for the dashboard, AC vents, and steering wheel as its 5-seater sibling. However, the cabin colour is different – black and brown – which feels more premium. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument console are identical to the ones on Compass.

The equipment list of Meridian will be largely the same as Compass, consisting of dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and go, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable ORVMs, ventilated front seats (power-adjustable), etc. Connected car tech will be offered as well here.

Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian – Engine and transmission

There are two engine options available on Jeep Compass – a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.0L turbo-diesel unit. A 6-speed manual transmission is available on both, while automatic gearbox options include a 7-speed dual-clutch system on the petrol version and a 9-speed torque-converter system on the diesel version. As standard, it comes with FWD drivetrain, while AWD option is offered on the diesel version.

Jeep Compass – Technical specifications Engine size 1.4-litre 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 162 PS 170 PS Max. torque 250 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/9-speed AT

Jeep Meridian will have just one engine option at launch – a 2.0L turbo-diesel mill – the same one that is available on Compass too. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV will come in FWD format as standard, while the diesel version will get AWD option. A petrol engine option is expected to be added later.

Jeep Meridian – Technical specifications Engine size 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 170 PS* Max. torque 350 Nm* Transmission 6-speed MT/9-speed AT

*Expected figures

Jeep Compass vs Jeep Meridian – Price

Jeep Compass is priced from Rs. 17.79 lakh to Rs. 26.34 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 19.49 lakh to Rs. 29.34 lakh for the diesel version (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). As for Jeep Meridian, its price is set to be revealed by May this year, but we’re sure it will be significantly more expensive this its 5-seater sibling, likely in the same range as Skoda Kodiaq or Toyota Fortuner.