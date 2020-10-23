Upcoming Jeep Grand Compass (7-Seater) Spied In India Once Again

The three-row version of the Jeep Compass is expected to arrive in the Indian market during early 2021, alongside the Compass facelift

Jeep India first introduced the Compass SUV back in 2017, and the vehicle was quite a hit in our market initially. However, the company hasn’t introduced any new model since, and even the Compass has grown too long in the tooth now. The company is losing popularity in the Indian market, and is in dire need of revitalisation. Thankfully, Jeep is busy brewing a new vehicle, one that seems quite promising.

Jeep has been developing a 7-seater version of the Compass for a while now. The upcoming SUV was spied for the first time in India at the beginning of this month, and it has been spied yet again. The test mule wore a full-body camouflage, due to which the design details weren’t visible. That said, the Compass is due for a mid-life facelift soon, and the 7-seater variant will feature the same exterior styling as it.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will feature sharper headlamp design, a redesigned front grille, and a new bumper. The interior will also be revamped, with a new dashboard design and a larger infotainment touchscreen (with FCA’s latest Uconnect 5 system). A fully-digital console may also be available on higher trims, along with other premium features, like a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charger, and all-LED exterior lighting.

According to some reports, the new 3-row Compass could be named ‘Grand Compass’. The Grand Compass will be longer than the regular Compass (obviously), with a larger rear overhang to accommodate the extra seats. We don’t expect there to be any significant difference in the design or mechanicals of the two SUVs.

Internationally, the Jeep Compass is powered by either a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol ‘Firefly’ engine(150 PS and 270 Nm) or a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel ‘Multijet II’ powerplant (175 PS and 350 Nm). We don’t expect the former engine to make to our market though. The India-spec model will continue to sport the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol ‘Mulitair’ unit instead, which generates 163 PS and 250 Nm. There’s also a plug-in hybrid model (Compass 4xe), but we don’t expect that to arrive in India anytime soon.

The Jeep Compass 7-seater is expected to launch in India early next year, and will compete against the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol, and even the MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas. The prices are expected to range from Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 29 lakh (ex-showroom).