Upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk Facelift – 5 Things You Should Know

Here, we have listed the top five things that are worth knowing about the soon-to-launch 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk

When Jeep Compass facelift was launched in India back in January 2021, the American UV maker decided that it will bring in the Compass Trailhawk facelift at a later date. The ‘Trailhawk’ version of the Compass has been spied a few times on the roads of our country, and the anticipation for its launch is quite high among enthusiasts.

While we all wait for the launch of the 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk in India, let’s take a look at five things that we should know about the upcoming SUV.

1. Exterior styling

The 2022 Compass Trailhawk will feature changes in exterior design over the previous version, bringing it in line with the standard Compass. These include restyled headlamps and an updated front grille. The Trailhawk version will distinguish itself from the regular version with different bumpers (front and rear), new alloy wheels, anti-glare hood graphics, and of course, the badging.

2. Off-road features

Compared to the standard Compass, the Trailhawk version will be a lot more offroad-oriented. It will get a 4×4 drive system with a low-ratio drive (Active Drive Low 4×4 system) and Selec-Terrain traction control system. It will also feature better articulation, deeper water wading capability, and improved ground clearance, along with better approach, departure, and breakover angles.

3. Interior design and equipment

The interior of the Compass Trailhawk facelift will sport the same design and features as the standard SUV. This means that it will get better tech than before – a 10.1-inch floating-style touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, etc.

Other features we expect to be available include ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery with contrast red stitching, etc. Then cabin will continue to sport an all-black colour theme, similar to the previous version.

4. Powertrain

In the Indian market, Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be offered with a single engine option – a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant will be rated at 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission duties will be handled by a 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, paired with a four-wheel-drive system.

5. Expected price and launch date

Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift is expected to launch in India in March this year, as per multiple reports. Its price is expected to range between Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom), becoming the range-topping version in the Compass range.