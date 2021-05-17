Upcoming Jeep Compact SUV (Vitara Brezza Rival) Rendered Digitally

Check out these digitally rendered images, which imagine the upcoming Jeep compact SUV in a production-ready avatar

Jeep is currently working on a new compact SUV for the Indian market. Codenamed ‘Project 516’, this upcoming vehicle is expected to be based on the ‘CMP’ platform, which also underpins a few vehicles by other Stellantis brands. While the design of the forthcoming SUV is completely under wraps, we have an unofficial rendering here that gives us a clue about what it might look like.

These images, created by Kleber Silva, imagine the compact SUV with an aggressive and sporty look. The front end of the vehicle features a pair of sharp LED headlamps, neatly integrated into the wide front grille. The grille has the brand’s signature seven-slot design, with a ‘Jeep’ badge on the nose. The front bumper gets a narrow air dam with a sleek horizontal vent just above it. We also see LED DRLs neatly integrated into the headlamps, along with a pair of LED strips on the front bumper.

The SUV gets black plastic cladding along the length of the car at the bottom, and on the wheel arches as well. The alloy wheels have the same design as the ones on Jeep Compass, but are completely blacked out. The A-, B-, and C-pillar are blacked out as well, along with the roof and ORVMs, the latter of which gets integrated LED indicators.

We also see a pair of faux roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler here. At the rear, we see wraparound LED taillights with a single-piece design, stretching horizontally from one end to the other. The rear bumper is blacked out, save for a few chrome bits, and features chrome-tipped fake dual exhaust tips and rear fog lights.

While this digitally rendered model looks quite impressive in this unofficial rendering, the actual production model will likely look quite different. Still, this gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Jeep compact SUV in the exterior design department.

Jeep ‘Project 516’ is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and will be available with manual and automatic transmission options. The vehicle will be offered in FWD configuration as standard, and Jeep has also stated that an AWD variant will also be available. The SUV is expected to make its global debut around mid-2022, and will likely arrive in the Indian market towards the end of the next year.