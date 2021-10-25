Upcoming Jawa Cruiser (RE Meteor 350 Rival) Spotted Testing In India

Jawa’s upcoming cruiser was spied during a road test in India, and we believe it will be powered by the brand’s 334cc 30.64 PS engine

Classic Legends has a few new models in the pipeline, under the existing Jawa brand and the upcoming Yezdi brand, to expand its lineup in our market. Spy pictures of these forthcoming motorcycles have been floating around the internet, and recently, a new cruiser model was spotted undergoing road tests.

In the spy pictures we have here, we see that the cruiser was covered in full-body camouflage. Despite that, a few design details are visible here; the motorcycle gets a split-seat setup, and the cushioning seems great, which could be great for long rides. The rear fender stretches out long and gets round taillights and round turn indicators at the end.

The motorcycle gets a blacked-out exhaust, featuring the same design as other Jawa motorcycles. We also see dual rear shockers and conventional telescopic front forks here, along with grab handles just below the pillion seat. Both the rider and pillion footrests are slightly forward-set, which should give the bike a relaxed seating posture.

The instrument cluster can’t be seen here, so we can’t comment on that. The cruiser will get single disc brakes on both wheels, likely with dual-channel ABS, and bar-end mirrors. We’re not sure how close this test model is to production, but there might be a few changes to the bike before the final version is unveiled.

Sadly, we only have a single snap of the test bike here, which limits our speculations. We believe this upcoming Jawa cruiser could be powered by the brand’s 334c, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the same one that powers the Jawa Perak. This powerplant is rated at a peak power of 30.64 PS and a maximum torque of 32.74 Nm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

We expect Jawa’s cruiser to launch in India sometime during 2022, and it will likely be priced in the same ballpark as the Jawa Perak. Its chief competitor in the Indian market will be Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and it will also rival the likes of RE Classic 350 and Honda H’ness CB350.