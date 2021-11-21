Upcoming Jawa Cruiser (Meteor 350 Rival) Spied Again; Launch Soon?

The new Jawa cruiser is expected to be powered by Jawa Perak’s 334cc engine, and it will likely launch in India next year

Classic Legends is currently working on resurrecting two iconic motorcycle brands – Yezdi and BSA. However, the new brands aren’t all the company is focusing on; the existing Jawa brand will also see the addition of a few new models in its lineup in the near future, including a cruiser bike.

The upcoming Jawa cruiser bike was recently spotted again in India. The test models in these spy pictures are heavily camouflaged, but still, we can see plenty of design details here. At the front. We see a round headlamp and a slender visor, along with round turn indicators. We also see bar-end rear-view mirrors here, which are also round in shape.

The fuel tank is quite bulbous, and the side panels seem to have the same design as Jawa and Jawa 42. Even the exhaust looks familiar, and the engine has been blacked out for a stealthy look. The taillight is heavily disguised, but it will likely be round in shape, while the rear fender is short, sharp, and sporty.

The seat is a single-piece unit, which looks wide and well-cushioned for the rider, while the pillion’s side seems a little too short. The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic front forks and dual rear shockers. Also, the bike gets alloy wheels on both ends, and both wheels get disc brakes (likely with dual-channel ABS). The riding position seems relaxed, in typical cruiser fashion.

The seat is low, the footpegs are forward-set, and the handlebar is wide and slightly tall. The instrument cluster has been hidden by riding jackets, so we can’t comment on that. Considering the competition, Jawa might opt for a digital unit with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity, but this is just speculation at the moment.

Jawa’s upcoming cruiser motorcycle will likely be powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine (30.64 PS/32.74 Nm), which also does duty on the Jawa Perak. As for its launch, we don’t yet have a timeline, but we expect the bike to go on sale sometime in 2022.

Image source: Iamabiker