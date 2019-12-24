Upcoming Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 SUV Spied Inside Out Undisguised

The GV80 will be the first SUV to be sold by Hyundai under the luxury ‘Genesis Motor’ vehicle division

Genesis Motor was spawned off as an independent luxury brand back in 2015, and it has been working on luxury sedans ever since. However, since SUVs are becoming more and more popular, Genesis plans to launch one as well; the GV80, which is basically the G80 luxury sedan in an SUV form.

The GV80 will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Palisade and the Kia Telluride SUVs. The car was first showcased as a concept at the 2017 edition of the New York International Auto Show, and will likely be unveiled this month itself. However, the images of the luxury SUV have been leaked online, revealing almost everything that the GV80 comes equipped with.

The front fascia of the car is dominated by the humongous pentagon-shaped front grille, similar to that seen on the 2020 G90. The car features a split headlamp design; a treatment that has been carried forward to the rear tail lamps as well.

Instead of the Genesis emblem that is seen on the front-end, the tailgate sports GENESIS lettering in bold. The car gets two massive exhausts, which are also shaped in a hexagon form, and resemble the front grille. The SUV that has been spied wears a matte white paint job, which is 1 out of the 3 total matte colours buyers can choose from. Genesis also offers 9 varnish paint schemes apart from that.

Inside the cabin, the GV80 sports a large 14.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with augmented reality navigation. The car gets a semi-digital multi-info display, along with a 2-spoke steering wheel. The materials used inside the car will likely be customisable, depending on the needs of the buyer.

Under the hood, expect the Genesis GV80 to get a 2.5-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with 304 hp power output, along with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit, which will be good for 380 hp. A 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine rated at 278 hp could also be on offer with the mighty SUV.

There is no comment from Hyundai regarding the introduction of the Genesis division in India as of yet, but the Korean carmaker is reportedly working to do so, in the coming years.