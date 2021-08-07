Upcoming Hyundai Stargazer MPV (Maruti Ertiga Rival) Digitally Imagined

Hyundai’s upcoming Stargazer MPV will likely make its global debut next year, and India launch is expected to follow soon after

Hyundai Motor Company has been working on a new MPV these days, the spy pictures of which have been doing rounds on the internet recently. Expected to be christened ‘Stargazer’, test models of this upcoming vehicle have been spotted wearing full-body camouflage, hiding a lot of design details. However, the little visible details are enough for digital artists to imagine the design of the production-spec version!

This digitally rendered model, created by Malvin WS, gives us a fair idea of the exterior design of the upcoming Stargazer MPV. The front fascia is inspired by two other Hyundai models – Staria MPV and Bayon crossover – featuring a similar split headlamp design at the front. The top portion consists of sleek LED DRLs, while the main headlamp sits lower, on the front bumper.

The massive main headlamp units consist of turn indicators, headlights, and even fog lights, all seated in a single housing. The bumper gets a faux bash plate at the front, with a wide air dam as well. The front grille has also been vertically split; the upper section is tiny, while the lower section is significantly larger and gets a honeycomb mesh.

The side profile is rather simple, featuring a set of pretty-looking, dual-tone alloy wheels. Also, we see chrome underlining for the windows here, along with blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. The taillights are only partly visible, as the rear section hasn’t been rendered here.

As per spy pictures, the Stargazer will get a pair of LED taillights with a sideways-T design. The vehicle will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Interestingly, Kia is also developing a new MPV, codenamed KY, on the same underpinnings.

The upcoming Stargazer is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well. Considering the success Maruti Suzuki is enjoying with the Ertiga and XL6, Hyundai will likely find a fair amount of success in this market space. That said, we expect the Stargazer to be slightly larger than the Ertiga, perhaps closer to Mahindra Marazzo. This, however, is still only speculation, and we’ll likely have to wait till next year to know for sure.