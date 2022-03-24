Upcoming Hyundai-Kia Electric Cars In India – EV6 To Kona Facelift

Check out our list of upcoming Hyundai and Kia electric cars, which are slated to go on sale in the Indian market by 2025

In the Indian car market, electric mobility is slowly but steadily growing in popularity, with Tata Motors currently leading the race. Hyundai and its sister company, Kia, are planning to take a bigger slice of the electric car market in our country by launching a few new EVs in the coming years.

Here, we have detailed six EVs by Hyundai and Kia, which are confirmed to launch in India soon.

1. Kia EV6

Kia EV6 had its global debut back in 2021, as the brand’s first car to be built on a dedicated EV platform (E-GMP). The electric crossover has been confirmed to launch in India, slated to happen around June this year.

Kia EV6 will be brought to the Indian market as a CBU import, which means that it would be an extremely expensive vehicle. The battery and motor specs of the India-spec model are yet to be revealed. In the international markets, there are two battery choices available – 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh – both with RWD (single motor) and AWD (dual motor) options.

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Similar to Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric crossover based on the ‘E-GMP’ platform. It is also being considered for the Indian car market, and road testing is already underway. Similar to its Kia counterpart, Ioniq 5 will be brought here via the CBU import route.

The exact technical specifications of the India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be revealed closer to launch. Internationally, there are three battery choices available – 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, and 77.4 kWh – each with the option between RWD and AWD configurations, different for different markets.

3. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Hyundai globally unveiled the facelifted Kona EV back in 2020, and it is expected to launch in the Indian market soon, likely in the coming months. The updated electric crossover will feature changes to the design, along with plenty of new premium features.

The current India-spec Kona EV is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery, connected to a 136 PS electric motor. The upcoming facelift version is expected to have the same technical specifications.

4. Kia Niro EV

The new-generation Kia Niro was officially unveiled to the world towards the end of last year, and its electric version is set to launch in India in 2023. The new Niro EV (or e-Niro) will be nearly identical in design to the IC-engine version, with only minor differences inside-out.

The specs of the new-gen Niro EV (or e-Niro) are yet to be officially revealed, although reports suggest that it will get the same 64.8 kWh battery as the older model, but with a slightly better driving range (463 km or 288 miles).

5. Hyundai entry-level EV

Hyundai is currently developing a mass-market, affordable EV for the Indian market, which is expected to launch here by 2024. Not much is known about this forthcoming EV, but we expect it to get a dedicated EV platform, with heavy localisation.

Hyundai’s upcoming affordable EV is expected to be built with city commuting as its focus. It will have a relatively small battery on offer, which will keep the price as well as the driving range down.

6. Kia entry-level EV

Kia will also utilise the upcoming Hyundai low-cost EV platform to build its own affordable EV. Kia’s version will have completely different styling, but the battery and motor specifications will likely be identical.

The forthcoming entry-level Kia EV is also expected to arrive in 2024, and it will likely be priced similar to its Hyundai counterpart, to keep matters competitive.